Rwanga delivers Eid gifts to children in Kurdistan

2025-03-31 11:15:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Rwanga Foundation has launched a humanitarian initiative to distribute Eid Al-Fitr clothing and essentials to children living in juvenile shelters in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Germian.

"This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to support the most vulnerable groups, especially children who miss out on family gatherings during the holiday," the organization said in a statement, emphasizing its dedication to continuing both financial and psychological support for children in care facilities to improve their living conditions and integrate them into society.

Rwanga Foundation, as part of the You Are Not Alone project, provides clothing and Eid essentials to children in the orphanages of Slemani and the Garmian Independent Administration.#RwangaFoundation #??????_?????? #ramadan2025 #youarenotalone pic.twitter.com/Y3g4zKFFQL — Rwanga Foundation (@RwangaFdn) March 29, 2025

Established in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, the Rwanga Foundation is a nonprofit in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, initially focused on ensuring quality education for all children. Over time, it has expanded its mission to include economic development, youth empowerment, environmental sustainability, and humanitarian aid. It also supports climate action through local initiatives that align with its environmental objectives.