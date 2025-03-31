Modernize or Fall Behind: Iraq's education tech crisis

2025-03-31 12:15:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/In many developed and neighboring countries, the integration of advancedtechnologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), smartphones, tablets, andinteractive whiteboards has revolutionized education. These tools havetransformed the way students learn, teachers teach, and educational content isdelivered. However, despite its potential, Iraq has taken only modest stepstoward harnessing the power of technology in education, especially whencompared to its neighbors.

Iraq'sTechnological Leap: Slow but Steady?

Countriesaround the world have embraced technology as an essential part of theireducational systems. From interactive whiteboards and AI-assisted learningplatforms to mobile learning apps, the use of these technologies has expandedaccess to education, personalized learning experiences, and improved learningoutcomes.

According toE-learning expert, Dr. Mohamad Awada, Iraq has taken only "timidsteps" in comparison to its neighbors, primarily due to severalsocio-economic and infrastructural challenges.

“Whilecertain schools, particularly private and elite institutions, have begun toadopt digital tools such as interactive whiteboards and smart devices, thewidespread implementation of technology remains limited.” He says to ShafaqNews, adding that the integration of these tools is often confined to a selectnumber of institutions, leaving public schools behind in the race to modernize.

One of themajor barriers is the state of Iraq’s educational infrastructure. In contrastto countries that have invested heavily in upgrading their educationalfacilities, Iraq faces numerous challenges such as overcrowded classrooms,inadequate school facilities, and a lack of basic resources.

Many schoolscontinue to operate without proper ventilation, heating, or cooling systems,which makes it difficult for students to focus and learn in optimal conditions.

A recentstudy by the Iraqi Ministry of Education (2023) highlighted that a substantialportion of public schools in Iraq still lack the necessary infrastructure tosupport modern e-learning platforms. This limitation often results in unequalaccess to digital education tools between different regions and school types.

Additionally,Awada points out that socio-economic factors play a crucial role in theadoption of technology. While private schools and wealthier families are morelikely to afford tablets, smartboards, and other advanced tools, many publicschools are constrained by budget limitations and the need to prioritize basicresources over technological upgrades. “This disparity creates an educationaldivide, where students in private schools benefit from modern learning tools,while those in public schools continue to rely on outdated teaching methods.”

A 2022report by UNICEF Iraq revealed the lack of access to digital resources inpublic schools significantly affects students' ability to adapt to e-learningenvironments, especially in rural areas. This report stresses the need fortargeted investments in both infrastructure and digital literacy.

The lack ofteacher training in using these technologies also presents a significantchallenge. “For successful implementation, teachers need to be equipped withthe necessary skills and knowledge to integrate digital tools into theirteaching methods effectively. Unfortunately, teacher training programs in Iraqhave not kept pace with technological advancements,” Awada explains.

A 2023 studypublished by the International Journal of Educational Technology pointed outthat while Iraqi teachers recognize the importance of technology, only alimited number are trained in its effective use. This study calls for increasedinvestment in teacher professional development programs focused on digitaleducation tools.

Anotherimpediment to the advancement of digital education in Iraq stems from budgetaryconstraints. Data from UNICEF reveals a concerning trend: the lion's share ofthe education budget is consumed by salaries, leaving a meager allocation forcrucial operational expenses, including technological upgrades and infrastructuredevelopment. This disproportionate expenditure, with operational expensesconsistently exceeding 96.9% of total government education expenditures,effectively starves the sector of the resources needed for meaningful digitaltransformation.

Impact ofCOVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19pandemic, while devastating in many ways, also acted as a catalyst for theadoption of digital education tools in Iraq. With schools temporarily closeddue to the pandemic, Iraq, like many other countries, was forced to explorealternatives to traditional classroom learning.

The Ministryof Education leveraged technology to facilitate distance learning, with a focuson e-learning platforms and digital content. According to Karim Al-Sayed, thespokesperson for the Ministry of Education, the pandemic reinforced theimportance of technology in education, enabling schools to continue lessonsremotely through online platforms.

"E-learningwas implemented using a variety of tools, including smartboards and alleducational resources. While it was not applied on a widespread scale,technology was utilized in many public and private schools."

While theadoption of these tools was not universal, it marked an important step in theintegration of technology into Iraq's education system. Teachers began usingonline groups, video lectures, and educational videos to maintain communicationwith students.

The shift toe-learning during the pandemic also led to a surge in demand for trainingresources for teachers and students. According to a 2022 study by The IraqDigital Education Research Institute, there was an overwhelming need forenhanced teacher training and digital literacy programs to help both educatorsand students navigate the shift to online learning platforms.

Role ofSmart Technologies

Smartboards,interactive screens, and tablets are among the most widely discussededucational technologies in Iraq. But despite the growing demand for suchtechnology, the availability of interactive boards and tablets remains limited.

A localsupplier, Sarmad Munther Abdul-Kadhim, revealed that his company had supplied asignificant number of interactive screens to private schools and universities,but the demand from public institutions was still relatively low.

He revealedthat during the past period, he supplied private schools with "99 screens,38 screens for private institutes, and 6 screens for privateuniversities." He noted that his company "provided publicuniversities with 34 screens and only 7 screens for public schools."

Privateschools appear to be better equipped with technological tools than publicschools, which suffer from overcrowded classrooms and a lack of moderneducational resources.

In thisregard, Hind Salman Al-Saadi, the director of a private school, explains that technologyis integrated into all aspects of their curriculum. "Our entireeducational system relies on technology, from surveillance cameras that connectparents to their children, to smartboards and tablets used by students forlearning, and even communication between parents and teachers through WhatsAppand Telegram groups," she says.

Al-Saadistresses the importance of creating an environment conducive to learning,particularly for a generation that has grown up surrounded by smartphones,large screens, and digital tools. "If the most crucial place in a child’slife—their school—does not offer a smart environment that aligns with theirdaily experiences, they may lose interest in lessons, leading to academicstruggles and poor performance," she explains.

Meanwhile,Rathi Hassan Saad, a teacher who has worked in several public schools inBaghdad, notes that he has seen no presence of technology in any of them.

Speaking toShafaq News, he emphasizes that "providing computers, smartboards, andother technological tools has become an urgent necessity and should beimplemented in all schools, following the example of neighboring countries, toenhance teaching methods and improve the quality of education."

Studentsalso emphasize that the absence of technological tools affects their ability toabsorb and understand their lessons effectively.

Qusay Hamid,a sixth-grade public high school student, explains that his school lacks modernteaching aids, smartboards, or computers. "Even our computer class isentirely theoretical when it should be practical. This greatly impacts ourunderstanding of the subject," he says.

He adds thatteachers often explain the material and leave as soon as the lesson ends,leaving many students struggling to grasp the content. "Many of us needadditional explanations and more interactive teaching methods," he notes.

However, heacknowledges that some teachers have created WhatsApp groups for students,which has been particularly beneficial. "These groups help us engage withthe subjects and discuss them among ourselves. Teachers also share explanatoryvideos, which make the lessons more interesting and help us review andcomprehend the material more effectively."

A PathToward

The futureof education in Iraq lies in the successful integration of technology into alllevels of education. To achieve this, the country must address the challengesof infrastructure, socio-economic inequality, and teacher training. Thegovernment must prioritize investments in educational infrastructure, ensuringthat all schools, especially public ones, have access to modern facilities suchas smartboards, tablets, and reliable internet connections.

Zlikha EliasQali Qadu Bakar, a member of the Parliamentary Education Committee, emphasizesthat the use of technology is an urgent necessity in the education sector andthat Iraq is making efforts to incorporate technological tools into itsteaching methods.

Bakar notesthat when compared to neighboring countries, Iraq’s use of technology ineducation is extremely limited, if not almost nonexistent. She attributes thisto weak infrastructure, overcrowded classrooms, and the lack of basic amenitiessuch as heating and cooling systems in schools. These fundamental issues, sheargues, must be addressed before Iraq can effectively integrate technology intoits education system.

Shedescribes the experience of e-learning during the COVID-19 pandemic asvaluable, arguing that it underscores the need for a broader implementation oftechnology in public schools and universities.

“Iraq mustaccelerate its efforts to expand the use of technology across all sectors,particularly in the education system, to keep pace with global advancements.”

Moreover,the government should support initiatives that promote digital literacy amongteachers and students. Teacher training programs focused on technologyintegration can help educators leverage digital tools to enhance their teachingmethods. According to Karim Al-Sayed, the Ministry of Education's spokesperson,the efforts to digitize curricula are a step in the right direction, but morecomprehensive and sustained efforts are required to ensure that all students,regardless of their background or location, have access to the tools andresources they need to succeed in the digital age.

Al-Sayedaffirms that "the Ministry of Education is moving toward digitizingcurricula, with a significant portion of this process relying on technology.The goal is to enhance the educational process and deliver content to studentsthrough modern methods and approaches."

Additionally,Iraq can look to its neighbors as models for success. Countries such asTurkiye, Iran, and Kuwait have demonstrated the positive impact of technologyon education, and Iraq can learn from their experiences.







