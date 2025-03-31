CBI: Iraq reserves fall 10.18%, domestic debt surges

2025-03-31 13:41:46 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraq’s foreign reserves fell by 10.18% in2024, while domestic public debt rose sharply, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reportedon Monday.

According to the CBI’s monetary and financial indicators,net foreign reserves dropped to 130.81 trillion Iraqi dinars (about $100billion), down from 145.64 trillion dinars ($111.3 billion) in 2023.

The bank attributed the decline to a 17.7% increase indomestic debt, which reached 83.05 trillion dinars ($63.5 billion), statingthat the additional borrowing was used to cover the budget deficit.