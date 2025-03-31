Kurdistan Government: Can post-Eid talks bring a resolution?

2025-03-31 15:05:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Negotiations to formthe 10th Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have remained deadlocked formonths, raising concerns over prolonged political uncertainty in the region.With discussions set to resume after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, politicalfactions are under increasing pressure to finalize a new government and breakthe impasse that has persisted since the October 2024 parliamentary elections.

A Landscape Shaped by Past Elections

The Kurdistan Region's currentpolitical structure is rooted in the 2018 parliamentary elections, where theKurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), led by Masoud Barzani, secured 45 seats,making it the dominant force in the 111-seat legislature. The Patriotic Unionof Kurdistan (PUK) followed with 21 seats, while the Gorran (Change) Movement,weakened by the death of its leader Nowshirwan Mustafa, in 2017, won 12 seats.Other parties, including the New Generation Movement, gained smallerrepresentations.

Government positions weresubsequently allocated based on these results. The KDP holds 10 ministerialposts, including that of Prime Minister, while the PUK controls six, includingthe Deputy Prime Minister’s office. Gorran has five ministries, and the KurdistanSocialist Democratic Party holds one. Additionally, Christian and Turkmenminorities each have a single ministerial seat. The Ministry of NaturalResources remains vacant, with the KDP-affiliated Minister of Electricitycurrently overseeing the portfolio in an acting capacity.

A Stalled Government Formation

The October 2024 parliamentaryelections saw the KDP maintain its leading position with 39 seats, while thePUK increased its share to 23 seats. Other parties, including the NewGeneration Movement (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed), the Kurdistan Islamic Union, and Gorran,secured smaller portions of the vote. However, despite these results,government formation has been stalled due to disputes over leadership positionsand governance strategies, delaying the establishment of a functioningadministration.

The Kurdistan Region has beenwithout a new government since the previous cabinet’s mandate expired in 2022,leaving the outgoing ministers to operate in a caretaker capacity. Repeatedrounds of negotiations between the KDP and PUK have yet to yield a finalpower-sharing agreement, further deepening political stagnation.

Renewed Hopes for a Breakthrough?

Since November, the KDP and PUK haveengaged in multiple rounds of discussions to resolve the deadlock. However, noclear announcements have been made regarding the outcomes of these talks. OnMarch 18, both parties declared they had reached a joint vision for the nextgovernment, prioritizing public services and addressing economic and politicalchallenges in the region.

A senior KDP official confirmed thatnegotiations would resume after Eid, with hopes of overcoming key obstacles.The KDP has indicated that most government positions were nearly finalizedfollowing a high-profile meeting in Erbil between KDP Deputy Head MasrourBarzani and PUK President Bafel Talabani. This has sparked speculation over thepotential revival of the "Kurdistan Alliance," a partnership thatpreviously unified the two dominant Kurdish parties in governance.

Pshtiwan Sadiq, a member of the KDPPolitical Bureau and a negotiator in the talks, expressed optimism thatdiscussions would lead to an inclusive government incorporating all majorKurdish factions. “We have reached a good political understanding with the PUKand other parties,” he told reporters after Eid prayers in Erbil.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Despite these positive signals,sources close to the negotiations suggest the process may extend beyond the Eidbreak and possibly until after Iraq’s 2025 federal elections, given the broaderpolitical complexities involved.

While there is no legal deadline forforming the new government, key Kurdish leaders—including President NechirvanBarzani and KDP Leader Masoud Barzani—have emphasized the need for swift actionto ensure political stability in the Kurdistan Region.

As the post-Eid talks approach, thequestion remains: Will the KDP and PUK finally bridge their differences, orwill the Kurdistan Region continue to navigate a prolonged period of politicaluncertainty?