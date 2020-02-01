Al-Issawi: President Salih asked to meet independent MPs

2020/02/01 | 18:35 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

The President of Republic requested to meet a number of Independent Member of Parliament in a meeting at the Presidential Palace, included a statement by Member of Parliament Abood Al-Issawi to Iraqi News Agency INA.

“The meeting in the presidential palace is to discuss the latest developments, including the file of deciding the PM," said al-Issawi.

Al-Issawi also pointed out that there are intensive consultations, hoping that the file of the prime minister will be resolved today.