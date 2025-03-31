UK gives $1.2m to Iraq to Combat People Smuggling

2025-03-31 19:20:27 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The UK government announced today that it is providing nearly £1 million [$1.2 million] in funding to Iraq to combat organized immigration crime and people smuggling gangs. This comes as part of a partnership with Iraq, particularly focused on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), which was established four months ago. The […]

