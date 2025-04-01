2025-04-01 04:25:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The London School of Economics (LSE)'s Middle East Centre has hosted a talk by Ahmed Tabaqchali, exploring the economic and financial interactions of the Iraqi economy with the outside world, particularly the use of the dollar in relation to Iran and the US. While the US' Iraq policy is still fluid, there […]

The post Video: Iraq's Economy between US, Iran: Perceptions & Realities first appeared on Iraq Business News.