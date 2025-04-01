A race against time: Restoring Iraq's lost history

2025-04-01 11:40:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq, the cradle ofancient civilizations, holds some of the world's most extraordinaryarchaeological treasures. From the majestic ruins of Babil to the remnants ofNineveh, its history has profoundly shaped human civilization. Yet, this invaluableheritage faces relentless threats, such as urban expansion, illegalexcavations, and the devastation wrought by ISIS.

Despite these challenges, local andinternational efforts are working to safeguard Iraq’s cultural patrimony,ensuring that future generations can appreciate its historical significance

A Stolen Legacy

Since the fall of Saddam Hussein in2003, Iraq has suffered relentless plundering of its historical artifacts.Looters, emboldened by weak law enforcement and a thriving black market, havestripped the country of invaluable relics.

More than 15,000 artifacts werestolen from the National Museum of Iraq in Baghdad, with many still unaccountedfor. The country has become a prime target for antiquities traffickers,fuelling an illicit trade worth billions. Smugglers move stolen relics throughneighboring countries like Jordan and Turkiye before they surface ininternational auctions.

A 2018 UN report confirmed thatIraq’s black-market antiquities trade remains rampant, with Sumerian, Akkadian,and Assyrian artifacts among the most commonly trafficked items.

Beyond cultural loss, looting robsIraq of economic potential. If properly preserved, its historical sites couldattract tourism, generate jobs, and strengthen local economies. However, asthese sites deteriorate, their appeal fades, leaving once-thriving landmarksabandoned.

Archaeologist Sawsan al-Dulaimistressed, “Looting isn’t just theft—it’s an erasure of our past. Each stolenartifact is a piece of our history lost forever.”

Modern technology has only worsenedthe crisis. The widespread use of metal detectors has made illegal excavationsmore efficient. Experts urge Iraq to invest in surveillance systems andstrengthen international cooperation to recover stolen artifacts.

The rise of ISIS in the early 2010salso unleashed an unprecedented wave of destruction against Iraq’sarchaeological sites. Between 2014 and 2017, ISIS systematically targetedcultural landmarks, demolishing or looting priceless artifacts to finance itsoperations.

One of the most infamous acts ofvandalism was the obliteration of Nimrud in 2015. Militants used bulldozers,explosives, and sledgehammers to level the ancient Assyrian city, reducing3,000-year-old bas-reliefs and statues to rubble.

The monumental Lamassu statues ofNineveh, majestic winged bulls that once guarded the Assyrian capital, met asimilar fate.

Meanwhile, Hatra, a UNESCO WorldHeritage site celebrated for its blend of Greek, Roman, and Easternarchitectural influences, was methodically destroyed.

ISIS’s crimes extended beyondphysical destruction. The group looted antiquities on an industrial scale,generating an estimated $100 million from the illegal sale of Iraqi artifacts.

“We lost everything,” lamented Dr.Laila Al-Mohsen, an archaeologist from Mosul. “What they destroyed was morethan history—it was our identity. Generations before us built these cities, andISIS erased them in weeks.”

Concrete over History

While ISIS’s reign of terror hasended, Iraq’s cultural heritage faces another relentless adversary: urbanexpansion. As modern cities swell, unchecked development encroaches uponarchaeological sites, threatening to bury history beneath concrete and steel.

Across Iraq, rapid urbanization isreshaping the landscape. In cities like Baghdad, Babil, and Nineveh, housingprojects and infrastructure sprawl dangerously close to ancient ruins. Weakzoning laws and lax enforcement have allowed entire neighborhoods to rise atopmillennia-old heritage. A 2022 report by Iraq’s Ministry of Culture revealedthat 30% of major archaeological sites within urban areas have suffered severedamage due to construction activities.

Bavil (Babylon,) once a grand symbolof Mesopotamian civilization, faces ongoing erosion as large-scale projects eataway at its ancient walls.

In Nineveh, residential expansionpresses into the heart of the Assyrian capital. Dr. Ahmed Rashid, a specialistin Mesopotamian history, warns, “Modern cities are being built atop layers ofhistory, and without careful planning, that history is disappearing.”

Al-Anbar province, home to some ofIraq’s oldest archaeological sites, is also at risk. A study by the FallujahAntiquities Authority found that 40% of its known historical locations faceencroachment from expanding development. The consequences extend beyond directconstruction—nearby urbanization weakens preservation efforts, hastening decay.

Urban planner Mustafa Kareemunderscored the urgency of intervention, “Declaring these sites important isn’tenough. We need concrete action to protect them.”

Heritage specialist Hudhayfaal-Dulaimi described archaeological sites as “humanity’s memory vaults,”emphasizing that preserving them is essential to maintaining cultural identity.“It’s not just about conservation; it’s about keeping a nation’s past alive forfuture generations.”

Bureaucracy’s Burden

Although the Iraqi government hasenacted laws to protect its heritage, enforcement remains weak due tocorruption, underfunding, and inadequate training for law enforcement.

Iraq’s Antiquities and Heritage Law,introduced in 2002, imposes severe penalties for looting and smuggling, but a2018 report by the Ministry of Culture found that only 20% of antiquities theftcases result in arrests or convictions. Many offenders evade justice throughbribery or lack of evidence.

“We have laws, but they are poorlyenforced,” acknowledged Ammar Ali, director of Anbar’s Antiquities Department.“Criminals are well-organized, and authorities struggle to keep up.”

Funding is another major hurdle.Iraq allocates a mere 0.5% of its national budget to cultural heritage—far lessthan neighboring countries like Egypt and Iran. This chronic underfunding hasstalled crucial restoration projects. Moreover, with fewer than 300archaeologists and heritage experts tasked with protecting thousands of sites,the workforce is woefully inadequate.

Public engagement is also key,stressed Ali. “Preserving our history isn’t just a government responsibility.Communities must be part of the solution,” he added.

Global Heritage Rescue

Despite the immense challenges,global efforts to preserve and restore these invaluable sites are gainingmomentum. Governments, NGOs, and cultural institutions—local andinternational—are dedicating resources to safeguard Iraq’s historic landmarks.

Since 2017, the European Union hasallocated over €10 million to restoration projects in Mosul, Nineveh, andHatra.

UNESCO’s “Revive the Spirit ofMosul” project, one of the most ambitious, is focused on rebuilding the OldTown of Mosul, including the Al-Nuri Mosque and its iconic leaning minaret,both destroyed by ISIS. This initiative goes beyond restoration, engaging thecommunity by creating jobs and fostering a sense of ownership. UNESCO worksclosely with local authorities to ensure the project maintains architecturalintegrity while using modern preservation techniques.

Other countries have contributed toIraq’s heritage restoration. The UAE has pledged significant funding forMosul’s historic district, while France allocated $5 million for Nineveh andHatra. Germany has provided expertise to reconstruct Babylon’s Ishtar Gate, anemblem of ancient Mesopotamian civilization.

Italy stands out for its strategicinvolvement. Since 2016, Italy has contributed both financially andtechnically, committing over €7 million to restoration efforts, particularly inMosul, Nineveh, and Erbil.

Italy has funded the restoration ofHatra, preserving its monumental gate and temples, which blend Greco-Roman andEastern architectural styles.

In addition to financial aid,Italy’s experts have trained Iraqi conservationists, building long-term localcapacity for site protection. Italian archaeologists, like Dr. Fabio Manfra,have worked with Iraqi counterparts, using 3D scanning technology to map thedamage to sites like the Assyrian city of Nimrud.

Dr. Manfra emphasized, “Technologyis not just about restoration; it’s about documenting and preserving historyfor future generations. Iraq’s heritage belongs to the world.”

Italy’s involvement extends beyondrestoration. In 2018, Italy launched a cultural heritage preservationinitiative with Iraq’s Ministry of Culture, focusing on training Iraqiprofessionals and developing sustainable preservation practices. This initiativehas provided scholarships for Iraqi archaeologists and built a network ofexperts across Europe and the Middle East.

Additionally, Italy has played acritical role in recovering looted Iraqi artifacts. In 2020, Italy’sCarabinieri Command returned over 200 stolen artifacts to Iraq, many lootedafter the 2003 invasion. These artifacts, including Assyrian reliefs and Sumeriancuneiform tablets, had been smuggled through Europe and North America. Italycoordinated with UNESCO and the FBI’s Art Crime Team to recover thesetreasures.

On the ground in Iraq, volunteers,university researchers, and NGOs are working tirelessly to restore culturallandmarks, despite limited resources. Iraq’s State Board of Antiquities andHeritage (SBAH) continues to coordinate restoration projects with internationalpartners like Italy, UNESCO, and the Smithsonian Institution.

Sawsan al-Dulaimi, an archaeologistat the University of Baghdad, highlighted the importance of internationalcollaboration, “The global community’s support is essential, but thepreservation of Iraq’s heritage ultimately depends on the dedication of itspeople. We need both local and international commitment to safeguard thesesites for future generations.”