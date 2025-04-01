Iraq leads refined product imports in March

2025-04-01 15:41:11 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq wasthe top importer of refined petroleum products in March, data analytics firmKpler revealed on Tuesday.

The company reportedthat stored refined product imports at the UAE’s Fujairah port rose to 835,000barrels per day (bpd) in March, up from 783,000 bpd in February.

Refined petroleumproducts include gasoline, kerosene, fuel oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG),asphalt, lubricants, diesel, and residual fuel.

Iraq, thesecond-largest OPEC producer, faces multiple challenges, including securitythreats, political instability, aging infrastructure, and resource depletion. Thesefactors, along with gas flaring andopaque contracts, complicate Iraq's energy sector, raising concerns about itslong-term sustainability.