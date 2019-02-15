Trump declares US-Mexico border emergency

2019/02/15 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
President
Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency in a bid to fund his
promised wall at the US-Mexico border without congressional approval.The
Republican president's move circumventing Congress represented a new approach
to a 2016 presidential campaign pledge to halt the flow of immigrants into the
country, which Trump maintains spreads crime and drugs.He
was also expected later on Friday to sign a bipartisan government spending bill
Congress approved on Thursday that would prevent another partial government
shutdown by funding several agencies that otherwise would have closed on
Saturday.Trump
made no direct mention in his Rose Garden comments of the funding bill, which
represents a legislative defeat for him since it contains no money for his proposed
wall - the focus of weeks of conflict between him and Democrats in Congress.Trump's
demand that Congress provide him with $5.7 billion in wall funding as part of
legislation to fund the agencies triggered a historic, 35-day December-January
government shutdown.By
reorienting his wall-funding quest toward a legally uncertain strategy based on
declaring a national emergency, Trump now risks plunging into a lengthy battle
with Democrats and dividing his fellow Republicans.Fifteen
Democrats in the Republican-controlled Senate introduced legislation on
Thursday to prevent the transfer of funds from accounts Trump likely would
target to pay for the wall.
