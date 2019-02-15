عربي | كوردى
Trump declares US-Mexico border emergency
2019/02/15 | 21:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

President

Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency in a bid to fund his

promised wall at the US-Mexico border without congressional approval.The

Republican president's move circumventing Congress represented a new approach

to a 2016 presidential campaign pledge to halt the flow of immigrants into the

country, which Trump maintains spreads crime and drugs.He

was also expected later on Friday to sign a bipartisan government spending bill

Congress approved on Thursday that would prevent another partial government

shutdown by funding several agencies that otherwise would have closed on

Saturday.Trump

made no direct mention in his Rose Garden comments of the funding bill, which

represents a legislative defeat for him since it contains no money for his proposed

wall - the focus of weeks of conflict between him and Democrats in Congress.Trump's

demand that Congress provide him with $5.7 billion in wall funding as part of

legislation to fund the agencies triggered a historic, 35-day December-January

government shutdown.By

reorienting his wall-funding quest toward a legally uncertain strategy based on

declaring a national emergency, Trump now risks plunging into a lengthy battle

with Democrats and dividing his fellow Republicans.Fifteen

Democrats in the Republican-controlled Senate introduced legislation on

Thursday to prevent the transfer of funds from accounts Trump likely would

target to pay for the wall.

