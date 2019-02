Trump declares US-Mexico border emergency

2019/02/15 | 21:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-PresidentDonald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency in a bid to fund hispromised wall at the US-Mexico border without congressional approval.TheRepublican president's move circumventing Congress represented a new approachto a 2016 presidential campaign pledge to halt the flow of immigrants into thecountry, which Trump maintains spreads crime and drugs.Hewas also expected later on Friday to sign a bipartisan government spending billCongress approved on Thursday that would prevent another partial governmentshutdown by funding several agencies that otherwise would have closed onSaturday.Trumpmade no direct mention in his Rose Garden comments of the funding bill, whichrepresents a legislative defeat for him since it contains no money for his proposedwall - the focus of weeks of conflict between him and Democrats in Congress.Trump'sdemand that Congress provide him with $5.7 billion in wall funding as part oflegislation to fund the agencies triggered a historic, 35-day December-Januarygovernment shutdown.Byreorienting his wall-funding quest toward a legally uncertain strategy based ondeclaring a national emergency, Trump now risks plunging into a lengthy battlewith Democrats and dividing his fellow Republicans.FifteenDemocrats in the Republican-controlled Senate introduced legislation onThursday to prevent the transfer of funds from accounts Trump likely wouldtarget to pay for the wall.