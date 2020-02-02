Two Civilians Abducted in Garmiyan

2020/02/02 | 02:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

A couple of Kurdish civilians have been abducted by unknown armed men in the Kurdistan Region's Garmiyan area, a police officer confirmed to BasNews.The two brothers were driving in an area near the Kurdish city of Kifri, Garmiyan area, on Saturday night before they were stopped and kidnapped by the gunmen, head of Kfri Police Directorate, Rebwar Qarablagh, told BasNews.He further noted that it is not known yet the motive the two civilians have been kidnapped for, but that the security forces had begun a manhunt to find the armed men as well as the two siblings.Meanwhile, head of local administration in Zinana, Jamal Salih, told BasNews that there were also women inside the car, but they were not abducted.