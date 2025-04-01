Suspected ISIS attacker targets Akitu Festival in Duhok

2025-04-01 20:40:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/A suspected ISIS-linked attack injured two people during celebrations forAkitu, the Babylonian-Assyrian New Year, in Duhok, security sources saidTuesday.

The attackunfolded in a crowded marketplace, where the suspect first assaulted an elderlywoman before turning on a 17-year-old participant in the festival’s parade.

Theteenager’s mother said her son had traveled from Qaraqosh earlier that day tojoin the festivities. "At noon, we received a call saying he had beentaken to the hospital with a deep head wound," she told Shafaq News.Doctors managed to stop the bleeding, and his condition is now stable.

Witnessesreported that the elderly woman was struck multiple times on the back and headwhile shopping with her daughter. She was rushed to Duhok Emergency Hospital’sintensive care unit.

Securitysources told Shafaq News that the suspect entered the marketplace beforelaunching his attack and was later restrained by the crowd. Initialinvestigations suggest he belongs to a terrorist organization, with somereports linking him to ISIS.

NinosOdesho, a senior member of the Assyrian Democratic Movement, condemned theattack as an "act of terrorism," claiming the suspect was a Syriannational.

"He wasshouting ‘Islamic State’ as he was being arrested," Odesho said,referencing video footage of the incident circulating on social media. He urgedauthorities to launch a full investigation to uncover potential accomplices.

Despite theviolence, Akitu celebrations proceeded as planned, with thousands ofparticipants from across Iraq and beyond. The parade, which began at St. Mary’sChurch, made its way through the city’s main streets before culminating in apublic gathering at Mazi Complex, where attendees waved flags and performedtraditional dances.