ISIS conducted

2025-04-02 01:35:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan RegionSecurity Council revealed the details of the "Akitu attack" thattargeted Christian celebrants during the Babylonian-Assyrian New Yearcelebrations.

In a statement, the council said,"A Syrian individual with an extremist ideology linked to ISIS carried outan attack using a sharp weapon in the market, resulting in injuries to twopeople."

The investigation into the incidentis ongoing, and the council assured the public that the results of theinvestigation would be shared once completed.

Earlier in the day, Dohuk Citywitnessed an assault on Akitu celebrants,in which the attacker used an axe, injuring a woman and a young man severely.

Dohuk Governor Ali Tatar emphasized that"pluralism and tolerance" have always been the defining features ofthe Kurdistan Region "throughout history," stressing that noterrorist group or fanatic individual can disrupt security. He described the"Akitu attack" as unrelated to coexistence and as a cowardly act.