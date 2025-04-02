Chinese Firm Wins Major Contract at West Qurna-1

2025-04-02 04:45:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Company (HQC), a subsidiary of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), has reportedly signed a Project Management Consultancy (PMC) contract for the West Qurna-1 oilfield. According to sina.com.cn, this is CNPC's largest overseas service contract since 2020. In January 2024, PetroChina, also a subsidiary of CNPC, […]

