Iraqi Customs Implements New Measures to Boost Trade

2025-04-02 04:45:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's General Customs Authority has introduced new customs procedures aimed at enhancing trade efficiency, preventing smuggling, and supporting domestic industries. Key Objectives: Implementing modern electronic systems to reduce delays and streamline processes. Strengthening anti-smuggling measures to protect markets from substandard goods. Ensuring fair trade regulations and compliance among all importers. Encouraging local […]

