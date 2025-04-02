Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Iraqi Customs Implements New Measures to Boost Trade

Iraqi Customs Implements New Measures to Boost Trade

Iraqi Customs Implements New Measures to Boost Trade
Iraqi Customs Implements New Measures to Boost Trade
2025-04-02 04:45:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's General Customs Authority has introduced new customs procedures aimed at enhancing trade efficiency, preventing smuggling, and supporting domestic industries. Key Objectives: Implementing modern electronic systems to reduce delays and streamline processes. Strengthening anti-smuggling measures to protect markets from substandard goods. Ensuring fair trade regulations and compliance among all importers. Encouraging local […]

The post Iraqi Customs Implements New Measures to Boost Trade first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Continue following on Iraq Business News