Iraq: Qatar Charity inks $1mn co-operation pact with IOM

2020/02/02 | 15:50 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic, Yemen

Qatar Charity has signed cooperation agreements in Kuwait with the United Nations Migration (IOM), to implement urgent response projects worth $1 million in Iraq, Yemen, and Syria, with funding from Qatar Charity.

The agreements were signed by Faisal Rashid al Fehaida, assistant CEO for International Operations and Partnerships Sector at Qatar Charity, and Iman Ereiqat, IOM Kuwait's Chief of Mission.

According to the agreement, urgent response projects will be implemented in Iraq, at a total cost of $600,000, benefiting 107,000 people.



The projects include supporting health and protection services in Nineveh, rebuilding 120 destroyed homes in Mosul, and responding to the water crisis in Al Qurnah.

The agreement also stipulated support for a project to enhance maternal and child care in Yemen, at an estimated cost of $ 200,000.



The project will benefit 4,000 people, the majority of whom will be children.

Around 4,000 people affected by the Syrian crisis will benefit from multi-sectoral assistance in Syria, at an estimated cost of $200,000.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony of the agreement between Qatar Charity and IOM in Kuwait, the two sides agreed to continue to develop their common relationship through the implementation of more joint projects at the international level.



Both parties also agreed to work together to reach a strategic agreement.

Qatar Charity, through an over quarter-century of experience, has expanded its geographical reach in more than 60 countries and has implemented projects in several areas through 31 field offices in 31 countries.

Qatar Charity also established its strong partnerships with UN agencies and international humanitarian organizations, resulting in more than 93 partnership and co-operation agreements signed to date