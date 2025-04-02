Basrah crudes surge, global oil steady

2025-04-02 09:40:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Basrah crude oil prices climbed with astabilization in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude gained 76 cents (1.07%) to reach $72.04 per barrel,and Basrah Medium crude surged by 76 cents (1.07%) to $75.09 per barrel.

Brent futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $74.93 a barrel at 0330 GMT,while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 13 cents, or 0.2%, to$71.61.

Brent crude edged up 1 cent to $74.50 a barrel by 0346 GMT, afterdeclining 0.4% on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 3 centsto $71.23, following a 0.4% drop.

Both benchmarks had settled at their highest in five weeks on Monday.