Iraq exports over 7M oil barrels to US in January

2025-04-02 16:10:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported 7.136 millionbarrels of oil and petroleum products to the United States in January 2025,according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The monthly total included 5.615 millionbarrels of crude oil and 1.521 million barrels of petroleum products, such asunfinished oils, representing a slight decrease from December 2024, when Iraqshipped 7.320 million barrels to the US.

EIA data showed that weekly exports variedthroughout January, peaking in the third week at 336,000 bpd (barrels per day)and dropping to 99,000 bpd in the fourth week.

Iraq ranked sixth among the top crude oilsuppliers to the US during the month, behind Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia,Colombia, and Venezuela.

The increase in Iraqi exports comes as the USstruggles with declining domestic output. In January, US crude production fellby 305,000 bpd to 13.15 million bpd, its lowest level in 11 months.

The oil trade between Iraq and the UnitedStates continues to be a key component of bilateral economic relations andremains a contributing factor to global energy market stability,according to experts.