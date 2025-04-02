Vizhdarvan Valley: Kurdish Ilam’s hidden eco-tourism gem

2025-04-02 17:10:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Tucked into theforested mountains of western Iran’s Ilam Province, Vizhdarvan Valley isquietly becoming one of the country’s most compelling eco-tourism destinations.

With its dramatic cliffs,prehistoric geology, and rich biodiversity, the valley offers a rare naturalescape still largely untouched by mass tourism. Located about 20 kilometerssouthwest of Ilam city, near the Cham Gardalan Dam, Vizhdarvan draws hikers,nature lovers, and travelers seeking solitude and raw beauty.

Where the Earth Tells ItsStory

Perched 810 meters above sealevel, Vizhdarvan Valley stretches for six kilometers between rock formationsthat tower to similar heights. These cliffs are composed of Asmari limestone, amaterial geologically tied to some of the largest oil fields in the MiddleEast.

But beyond industrial value, the stone tells a much olderstory. According to geologists, the valley dates back to the Late TriassicPeriod—around 200 million years ago. Its contours were sculpted over time bytectonic shifts and seasonal floods, leaving behind a landscape that feels bothancient and alive.

The result is a landscape ofsheer cliffs, winding streams, and natural pools, a terrain that captivatesboth geologists and trekkers.

A Living Ecosystem in aChanging Climate

Though development has beenminimal, Vizhdarvan’s ecological importance hasn’t gone unnoticed. Localsrecall a time when the valley was home to leopards, bears, wolves, and wildboars—some of which are still occasionally seen in the surrounding highlands.Migratory birds use the area as a seasonal stopover, and its diverse plant lifecontinues to support a resilient ecosystem.

The valley’s name, rooted inthe Kurdish language spoken in Ilam, combines “vizh” (deep or windy) and“darvan” (valley), evoking both the landscape’s scale and its mood.

Off the Beaten Path, But Notfor Long

For years, Ilam Provincelagged behind Iran’s better-known travel regions like Shiraz or Yazd. But inrecent seasons, that’s changed. Vizhdarvan, in particular, has begun to attractmore visitors, drawn by its dramatic setting and relative accessibility.

The journey begins with adrive from Ilam toward Mehran, passing through the villages of Saleh Abad andGelan. A marked dirt road leads to Cham Gardalan Dam, but the final stretch isa challenge: seven kilometers of rugged track crossing riverbeds, followed by atwo-hour hike to the valley’s heart. Those who reach it find natural pools,sweeping views, and a silence that feels sacred.

Between Opportunity and Risk

Despite its appeal, Vizhdarvanremains vulnerable. The valley lacks basic infrastructure—no formal trails, nocampgrounds, no conservation oversight. Environmentalists warn that growingfoot traffic, if unmanaged, could threaten its fragile ecosystem. Trash anderosion are already becoming visible concerns.

Still, for many localvillagers, tourism offers a new lifeline. Some now guide treks, cooktraditional meals, or host overnight visitors in simple accommodations. Forthese communities, eco-tourism is not just an economic opportunity—it’s achance to share their landscape, culture, and heritage on their own terms.

The Road Ahead

Officials in Ilam havesignaled growing interest in sustainable tourism development. Plans underconsideration include marked hiking routes, designated viewing platforms, andcommunity-led tourism models that keep local voices central.

In a province still recoveringfrom decades of marginalization and war-era neglect, Vizhdarvan Valley is morethan a natural wonder. It represents potential—economic, environmental, andemotional. Here, between ancient cliffs and quiet waters, Iran’s future meetsits past.











