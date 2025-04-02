Erbil’s Iskan Street comes alive with Eid joy

2025-04-02 20:55:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Erbil’s Iskan Street, Kurdistan Region, burststo life during Eid al-Fitr, drawing crowds to its brightly lit, festive stretchfor late-night celebrations.

The street is a major driver of domestic tourism in Erbil,the capital of the Region, drawing visitors from across Iraq and foreignresidents eager to experience its festive charm. It offers a variety ofactivities, from food stalls serving traditional dishes like kebabs, shawarma,falafel, and popular sweets such as zalabiya, baklava, and shakarlama, makingit a favorite hangout spot for young people.

Local business owners say the holiday season brings a surgein sales, providing a vital boost to the local economy through seasonal jobopportunities and small-scale investments. “Eid means sweets, and this year,demand has been even higher than in previous years,” said Aram, a confectioneryshop owner.

Hassan, a visitor from Baghdad, described Iskan Street as asocial hub that brings people together. “We come here every night during Eid.The atmosphere is amazing—it’s full of joy,” he told Shafaq News.

On Thursday, the Spokesperson for the Kurdistan RegionalTourism Board, revealed to Shafaq News that the Region's tourism sector hasexpanded significantly, attracting more than $7.5 billion in investments overfive years.