KRG aims to prevent monopoly over energy sector after liquid gas issue: spokesperson

2020/02/03 | 00:35 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) released a statement on Sunday addressing attempts by certain groups in the Kurdistan Region to monopolize the energy sector through the use of force, which has led to a rise in liquid gas prices in the Erbil and Duhok governorates.

KRG Spokesperson Jutyar Adil noted in a statement that in keeping with its attempts to increase transparency and limit corruption, the KRG’s ninth cabinet “decided to use the tendering system for its projects in dealing with companies and private sector, including liquid gas transportation from (Dana Gas) to the governorates in the Kurdistan Region.”

Adil said the transportation of gas inside the autonomous Kurdish region was previously “monopolized by a certain company” before it was handed to another firm, which was expected to begin their operations in January 2020.

“However, [the company] was prevented from carrying out their job through certain influential sides in the Sulaimani governorate and Garmiyan administrative, preventing the transportation of gas to Erbil and Duhok governorates, leading to the rise of culinary gas prices” Adil added.

The KRG spokesperson also explained that those “influential people” had complicated the situation in the past two days, using intimidation and armed threats against the transporting company.

“We want to assure the people of Kurdistan that the KRG will not step back from its efforts of reform and will take every necessary measure to make sure that monopolizing companies and outlawed armed groups face justice.”

Elsewhere, the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) faction in the Kurdistan Parliament also released a statement on Sunday, expressing their deep concerns about the liquid gas issue that led to the increase in prices.

“We strongly condemn such acts of monopoly by certain sides.



We will support every legal action against these acts, and we request that the people do not pay the price for the greed of certain sides attempting to gain illegal pay,” the KDP statement read.

In the last four days, liquid gas bottles used by households for cooking have doubled in price.



The increase has caused discomfort and criticism from the people in Erbil and Duhok governorates where the transportation company was prevented from providing them with the gas.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany