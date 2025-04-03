Autism Association seeks KRG aid as cases skyrocket

2025-04-03 02:45:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On World Autism Awareness Day, the Autism Association inAl-Sulaymaniyah called on the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesdayto increase support for individuals with autism, particularly children, ascases continue to rise.

Speaking at a press conference, association spokesperson Hilala Mahmoudurged the KRG to resume disability benefits halted since 2014, citing economichardships faced by families struggling to afford care. She also called oninvestors and businesses to provide affordable or free housing for families ofautistic individuals, highlighting their difficulties in securing employment.

“The association has conducted over 100 medical screenings this year andpraised Shorsh Hospital in Al-Sulaymaniyah for providing treatment to 61patients. It aims to expand healthcare support and ensure free treatment forall individuals with autism,” she explained, pointing out the need for ongoinggovernment and private sector collaboration to improve healthcare, education,and social inclusion for autistic individuals.

In turn, Kamal Jabar, head of the Kurdistan Autism Association, saidthere are currently 3,900 diagnosed autism cases in the Kurdistan Region, withthe majority concentrated in Erbil province. Based on association statistics,Erbil has 1,350 cases, with 80% of those affected being boys. Al-Sulaymaniyahand Halabja follow with 950 cases, while Duhok has 900 and Zakho 350. Garmianhas reported 350 cases, maintaining a similar gender ratio.