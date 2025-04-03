Israeli strikes hit Damascus, central Syria; monitor says 4 dead

2025-04-03 03:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Syrian state media said Israel struck near a defence research centre in Damascus and hit central Syria on Wednesday, as Israel said it struck "military" capabilities and a monitor reported four dead.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes on sites in Syria since Islamist-led forces ousted longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, saying it wants to prevent weapons from falling into the hands of the new authorities, whom it considers jihadists.