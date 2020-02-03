Al-Ghanmi agrees with the NATO mission on the formula for expanding its activities

2020/02/03 | 00:40 - Source: INA

Baghdad – INA

The Army's Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Othman Al-Ghanmi, discussed with the head of the NATO mission in Iraq, General Jenny Cardinia, agreeing on a formula that includes expanding its activities in the coming stage as an advisory training mission.

The media office of the Ministry of Defense said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency today, Sunday, that "Al-Ghanmi met the head of the NATO mission in Iraq, General Jenny Cardinia, and the two parties discussed a reassessment of NATO's work during the last period and agreed on a formula that includes expanding its activities in the next stage as a mission Consultative training in the event that the mission is resumed.

He added that "the two sides stressed the importance of working together to develop the capabilities of the Iraqi army of all kinds."