Iraq Signs Contract for New Economic City

2025-04-03 03:55:25 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The National Investment Commission (NIC) has signed the Task Order for Phase One of developing the Al-Tayeb Specialised Economic Service Zone in Maysan Province, positioning it as Iraq's first integrated economic city. Key Developments: NIC Chairman Dr. Haider Mohammed Makiyah stated that Al-Tayeb Economic City will attract global investors across agriculture, industry, […]

