Evening recap

Here are the day's key developments:

- More than 70 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday in the deadliest day yet since Israel resumed its war on Gaza on 18 March. Targets included an Unrwa-run clinic, where several children were killed, as well members of the Gaza police force.

- Hamas decided not to respond or engage with Israel's counter proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, an official told Reuters on Wednesday, affirming it is committed to the mediators' plan instead.

- A map drawn up by Israeli forces shows plans to cut off Rafah from the rest of the enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has referred to the demarcation line as "Philadelphi II," as it mirrors the Philadelphi Corridor between Israel and Egypt right below it.

- The Turkish foreign ministry warned that Israel's plans to expand military operations across Gaza are "yet another demonstration of Israel's blatant disregard for international law and its complete detachment from the pursuit of peace".

- The Egyptian foreign ministry said it "expresses its utter condemnation and denunciation" of Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, for his "storming of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque [on Wednesday], under the protection of the Israeli police".

- Israel has bombed a scientific research centre in Syria, in the Damascus suburb of Barzeh, local media said. Shortly after, Israeli fighter jets could be seen in the skies over Hama, where the military airport was targeted by an air strike, local media said.

- UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, Margaret Satterthwaite, denounced the visit by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hungary, a state party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, and demanded he be arrested.