$1B expansion: Iraq's Khor Mor field targets 50% production increase

2025-04-03 13:06:45 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum, and their partners in the Pearl Petroleum consortium revealed that cumulative production from Iraq's largest non-associated gas field, Khor Mor, has surpassed 500 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE).

In a joint statement, the companies highlighted that Khor Mor’s gas supplies power more than 75% of electricity generation in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), benefiting over six million people across the Region and other parts of Iraq.

With total investments reaching $3.5 billion to date, the project has directly and indirectly created over 20,000 jobs in the Region, coinciding with a series of planned development initiatives aimed at substantial growth in the coming years, the statement said.

As of early March, daily production at Khor Mor reached 525 million standard cubic feet of natural gas, reflecting a 75% increase since 2017. Additionally, the field produces 15,200 barrels per day of condensates and 1,070 tons per day of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The partners also announced that the Khor Mor 250 expansion project, which is expected to boost production capacity by 50%, has been accelerated, with completion now anticipated in Q1 2026.

The $1 billion expansion, including $250 million in financing from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), has advanced rapidly in recent months due to expedited construction and contract awards, shortening the project timeline by several months.

Given Khor Mor’s vast potential, the consortium has launched a new appraisal strategy to explore additional hydrocarbon resources and plan for future development phases.

Building on the significant reserves in the chamchamal field, Pearl Petroleum partners have initiated exploration of Cretaceous reservoirs, aiming to produce up to 71 million standard cubic feet per day by 2026.

The consortium has committed $160 million to drill three wells, establish an expanded well-testing facility, and develop supporting infrastructure.