Iraq's Khor Mor field: 3-week maintenance to boost power output

2025-04-03 14:30:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Dana Gas will launch athree-week maintenance and rehabilitation program at Iraq’s Khor Mor gas fieldstarting midnight Thursday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) revealed.

The KRG’s Electricity and NaturalResources ministries stated the project aims to boost power generation ahead ofpeak summer demand. Dana Gas, in partnership with Crescent Petroleum and otherPearl Petroleum consortium members, will oversee the operations.

The announcement followed confirmationfrom the companies that total output from Khor Mor has exceeded 500 millionbarrels of oil equivalent (BOE), a key milestone for Iraq’s largestnon-associated gas field.