Kurdish minister from London: Iraq’s terrorist threats trigger displacement surge

2025-04-03 17:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday,Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed warned that unresolved borderdisputes, failing services, and ongoing terrorist threats are again drivingresidents to flee.

Speaking at the BorderSecurity conference in London, hosted by the UK Home Office and attended byrepresentatives from 40 countries, Ahmed pressed for deeper global engagementto help stabilize Iraq across political, economic, and security fronts.

The Kurdish minister alsooutlined the Kurdistan Regional Government’s efforts to secure borders, combatsmuggling, and reduce illegal migration through public awareness campaigns,highlighting economic reforms led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, includingbanking modernization and anti-smuggling initiatives, as key components ofbroader stability efforts.

Recalling decades of violenceagainst Kurds, including chemical attacks and forced displacement, Ahmed notedthat while post-2003 reconstruction brought optimism, the 2014 ISIS offensivereversed many gains, stressing that the Region remains a refuge for Yazidis,Christians, and other displaced minorities.

Ahmed concluded by urginginternational partners to support Iraq’s transition toward constitutional rule,institutional reform, and sustainable security.