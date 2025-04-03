KRG formation: KDP, PUK to resume talks next week

2025-04-03 17:25:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) will resumediscussions on forming the new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) next week,PUK spokesman Saadi Ahmed Pira revealed on Thursday.

In a press statement, Pira affirmedthat previous meetings between the two parties led to an agreement on the KurdistanRegion's governance strategy, expecting both sides to reach an understanding onthe final details of the KRG formation in upcoming meetings.

"The new government must beformed as soon as possible.”

Since the October 2024 parliamentaryelections, Kurdish political blocs have failed to finalize a government.

KDP political bureau member PishtwanSadiq said on Sunday that a "good" political agreement had beenreached with the PUK and other parties, expressing hope for the"positive" formation of the new government.



