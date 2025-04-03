UN envoy criticises Israeli attacks on Syria which could 'destabilise' country
2025-04-03 18:00:28 - From: Middle East Eye
The UN special envoy for Syria on Thursdaycondemned Israel's "repeated and intensified" attacks in the country on Thursday, warning that they could "destabilise" its recovery.
Geir Pedersen in a statement called on Israel to "cease these attacks, which could constitute serious violations of international law, to respect Syria's sovereignty and existing agreements, and to end its unilateral actions on the ground."