Iraq News Now

HomeSANAGeneral › Qatar strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria and calls for urgent international action to halt them

Qatar strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria and calls for urgent international action to halt them

Qatar strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria and calls for urgent international action to halt them
Qatar strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria and calls for urgent international action to halt them
2025-04-03 18:00:33 - From: SANA
Doha, SANA- State of Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes that targeted five areas in Syria, wounding dozens of civilians and military personnel, considering them a blatant attack on Syria’s sovereignty and unity and a flagrant violation of international law. In a statement issued Thursday, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international …

Continue following on SANA