Qatar strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syria and calls for urgent international action to halt them
2025-04-03 18:00:33 - From: SANA
Doha, SANA- State of Qatar strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes that targeted five areas in Syria, wounding dozens of civilians and military personnel, considering them a blatant attack on Syria’s sovereignty and unity and a flagrant violation of international law. In a statement issued Thursday, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international …