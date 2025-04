2025-04-03 20:00:03 - From: SANA

New York, SANA- The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Mr. Geir Pedersen condemns the repeated and intensifying military escalations by Israel in Syria, including airstrikes that have reportedly resulted in civilian casualties. “Such actions undermine efforts to build a new Syria at peace with itself and the region, and destabilize Syria at a sensitive …