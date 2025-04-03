Kurdistan’s Al-Sulaymaniyah receives 50,000 tourists during Eid al-Fitr

2025-04-03 20:17:40 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region’s Al-Sulaymaniyah provincewelcomed 50,000 tourists during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the Directorate ofTourism said on Thursday.

The Directorate’s Spokesperson Koran Qader told Shafaq News,"The majority of visitors came from other Iraqi provinces, followed byIranian tourists entering through the Arbat border crossing and Al-SulaymaniyahInternational Airport."

Tour operators played a key role in facilitating travel,benefiting from the Region's mild climate and scenic landscapes, Qadir added.

Tourist activity began on March 27, with data collectionongoing until April 5. The tourism directorate anticipates a further increasein visitor numbers during the official public holiday declared by the federalgovernment.

Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Islamic holy month ofRamadan, is one of the most important religious celebrations in the Muslimworld. Following a month of fasting, the holiday is traditionally observed withfamily gatherings, communal festivities, and increased travel, driving a surgein tourism across the country.