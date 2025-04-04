USD hits 6-month low due to Trump's new tariffs

2025-04-04 00:45:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US dollar suffered its worst performance in nearly six months on Thursday, following the announcement of new tariffs by President Donald Trump.

The US Dollar Index, which measures the currency’s value against a basket of major currencies, dropped 2.29% to 101.4310 points.

Sonia Martin, Head of Monetary Policy and Currency Research at DZ Bank in Frankfurt, told Bloomberg, "The dollar was the biggest loser in yesterday’s financial events."

This decline came after President Trump announced a 10% tariff on all US imports and higher duties on some of the country’s largest trade partners.