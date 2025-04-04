Iraq leads top 5 oil deals in March 2025 with BP agreement

2025-04-04 03:35:23 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq topped the list ofthe largest oil deals in March 2025, thanks to a major agreement with Britishoil company BP to develop four oil fields in the Kirkuk province.

The deal is expected to add around150,000 barrels per day to the country’s production capacity.

For the second consecutive month,Iraq led the list of the top five oil deals for March 2025, driven by effortsto develop more oil fields in partnership with foreign companies, according tothe monthly report by Energy Platform, a Washington-based energy platform.

According to the report, BP willinvest approximately $25 billion in the development of the four oil fields inIraq, including investments in the oil, gas, energy, and water sectors.

This deal marks BP’s return toIraq’s oil industry after a six-year absence, following its withdrawal from theKirkuk field in late 2019 after the expiration of its 2013 service contract,which ended without an agreement on expanding the field.

Additionally, Iraq secured atechnology deal for using robotics to detect faults in oil pipelines, furthercementing its position at the top of the list of the top five oil deals forMarch 2025.

The new technologies will helpidentify rust and its locations, as well as provide other services such ascleaning and coating the pipelines.

According to a statement obtained byEnergy Platform, Iraq’s North Oil Company signed the deal with the Chinesecompany EBS, which operates the South East Baghdad field, as part of Iraq’sefforts to enhance pipeline monitoring and maintenance.

In February 2025, Iraq, alongsideSaudi Arabia, also led the field in oil deals, which included agreements forcrude oil export, buying and selling, acquisitions in projects, and thecreation of major energy projects.