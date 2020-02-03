Al-Kaabi: Specified funds to buy required devices for Corona check

2020/02/03 | 19:25 - Source: INA

LIVE UPDATES...

INA – BAGHDAD

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi announced upon an agreement to allocate funds to purchase equipments required to detect Corona virus.

This came during a meeting al-Kaabi chaired which was held by Parliamentary Committee of Health and Environment that included members of the committee and the technical representative of the Ministry of Health in addition to a representative of the Ministry of Transport and the director of Iraqi Airways along with the assistant director of the Public Health Department.

Al-Kaabi asserted the necessity of the executive authority to give top priority for Iraqi students and their families in China, and helping them to urgently return, taking into consideration the implementation of all required precautionary measures.

"The concerned authorities must deal with the virus or other epidemic diseases quickly to prevent the transmission of these epidemics from reaching Iraq and to protect the lives of Iraqis, inside or outside the country, in order to be informed of the latest developments regarding the conditions of Iraqi students who are in China, especially in the city of Wuhan," Al-Kaabi stressed.