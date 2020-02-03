Border-Crossing handles corruption issues

2020/02/03 | 21:45 - Source: INA

INA – BAGHDAD

Border-Crossing Ports Authority confirmed the handling obstacles and problems that hinder the work of the departments operating in the border outlets, and the creation of working mechanisms to break the administrative and technical engagement.

This came during a meeting chaired by the head of the Border-Crossing Ports Authority Kazim Al-Eqabi with the Director General of the General Authority of Customs and the managers of the customs regions (southern, central, western and northern) to discuss coordination of the joint work between the two committees.