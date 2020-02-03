Man kills his wife and mother-in-law then committed suicide in Iraqi Kurdistan

2020/02/04 | 00:10 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Kurdish police cars in Sulaimani city, Iraqi Kurdistan, February 3, 2020.Photo: Screengrab/K24 TV

SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Sulaimani Police Directorate said on Monday that a man killed both his wife and his mother-in-law and then committed suicide.

Police Spokesperson Sarkawt Ahmad told NRT TV that the incident happened in the Farmanbaran area in Sulaimani in Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

The police had launched an investigation into the matter and journalists have been kept back from the scene.

Their bodies were sent to the Sulaimani Hospital, according to the police.

Violence against women is still common in Iraqi Kurdistan Region, including from intimate partners, although the government has made a vocal commitment to combating it.

Honor killings are a common feature in traditional Iraqi Kurdistan, where women who are deemed to have dishonored the family by associating with men who are not immediate relatives are killed by a relative.

Many other Kurdish women face forced and underage marriage, domestic violence or polygamy issues.

Copyright © 2020, respective author or news agency, Ekurd.net | nrttv.com

