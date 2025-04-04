Kurdish Ilam’s waterfall wonderland: Escape to Absharan

2025-04-04 15:30:24 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Nestled 20 kilometersnortheast of the Bahleh Zarinabad area in Dehloran city, Ilam Province,homeland of the Feyli Kurds, the village of Absharan, known locally as“Kharbazan,” is quietly emerging as a haven for travelers and nature lovers.

Surrounded by dense forests and ruggedpeaks, Absharan captivates with its breathtaking chain of seven waterfalls.These cascades descend from Mount Kabirkuh, carving through the village in aseries of streams, deep pools, and lush greenery that stir both awe and calm.

A Stairway of Water and Stone

Among the seven waterfalls, four stand outfor their scale and beauty. The journey begins with “Darvuli I,” a wide,graceful fall framed by natural rock ledges. A short trek reveals “Darvuli II,”followed by a quieter cascade nestled in moss-covered stone.

At the trail’s end awaits “Suleiman ShahWaterfall,” the tallest and most striking of the group. Its waters plunge intoa deep natural basin—Suleiman Shah Pool—a favored spot for swimming andfishing. Nearby, the forest offers cool shade and striking photo opportunities.

Between Suleiman Shah and “Baza Val”Waterfall, several smaller cascades known as “Tafilik” add to the area’slayered beauty. Two are commonly considered the fifth and sixth in thesequence, each adding depth and rhythm to the terrain.

Traces of Heritage: The Old Watermill

Absharan’s charm isn’t only in itslandscape—it also echoes with history. Beside one of the waterfalls stand theremains of “Tahoune Meh Mi,” a traditional watermill once powered by thecascading flow. Though now silent, its carved channel still guides the eye andimagination, offering a glimpse into the village’s self-sufficient past.

Beyond Absharan: The Majestic Abtaf

Not far from the village, along theMeymeh–Zarinabad road near Zarab, lies another marvel—Abtaf Waterfall. Vast andpowerful, Abtaf is considered one of Iran’s largest and most impressive falls.Its dramatic descent and surrounding meadows, especially vivid in spring andsummer, draw visitors from across the region.

A Fragile Beauty, Gaining Attention

Despite its natural wealth, Absharanremains largely undeveloped—without marked trails, rest stops, or formalconservation measures. Yet growing interest suggests that may soon change. Asword spreads and foot traffic increases, the challenge will be preserving whatmakes this place unique.

Absharan is more than a hidden gem—it is aliving tapestry of nature, memory, and potential. In its waterfalls and ruins,silence and song, it offers a reminder of what endures when nature and heritageare left to speak for themselves.





