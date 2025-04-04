Al-Sulaymaniyah marks Martyrs Day

2025-04-04 18:10:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Feyli Kurdishcommunity held a memorial ceremony in Al-Sulaymaniyah to mark Feyli MartyrsDay.

Organized by the Germsir Association, the eventincluded a Quran recitation for the victims and speeches addressing ongoingchallenges such as displacement, political exclusion, and economic hardship.

Association Secretary Shehab al-Feyli said theoccasion "honors past violations and affirms the community’s efforts topreserve its identity and secure its rights," and called for continuedrecognition and justice.

Attendees urged the Kurdistan RegionalGovernment and federal authorities to increase Feyli Kurdish representation inpolitical institutions, citing the group’s demographic size and historicalcontributions.

Feyli Kurds, a Shia Kurdish minority, weresubjected to deportations, loss of citizenship, and enforced disappearancesunder Saddam Hussein’s rule. Thousands were expelled to Iran, and many remainunaccounted for.

Iraq’s High Criminal Court recognized theseacts as genocide in 2011. The government designated April 2 as Feyli MartyrsDay and allocated land for a cemetery in their memory.