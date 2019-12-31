Iraq: Iraq: Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM Round 113, November - December 2019

2020/02/04 | 12:40 - Source: Relief Web

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Source: International Organization for Migration

Country: Iraq

HIGHLIGHTS

Data collection for the Master List Report 113 took place during the months of November and December 2019.



As of 31 December 2019,

DTM identified 1,414,632 IDPs (235,772 households) dispersed across 18 governorates, 104 districts and 3,041 locations in Iraq, a decrease of 29,868 IDPs since the report 112.



During the same period, DTM also identified 4,596,450 returnees (766,075 households) across 8 governorates, 38 districts and 1,865 locations, an additional 135,642 returnees since the report 112.



This increase is slightly larger than that of the previous round (110,658 returnees in Round 112).





As this report is the last of 2019, some of the changes and trends in IDP and returnee figures recorded throughout the year are presented.



Between January 1 and December 31 2019, DTM recorded a decrease of 388,200 IDPs, i.e.



22 per cent of the total IDP caseload.



Despite the overall decrease in the numbers of IDPs, 103,764 individuals were displaced in 2019.



Most of these IDPs were re-displaced, either between locations of displacement (79,134 individuals) or after attempting to return (8,880 individuals).



Also, 15,750 of them were displaced for the first time from their area of origin, mainly due to the worsening of the security situation, provision of services and employment opportunities.





Concurrently, DTM also identified an increase of 431,130 returnees (10% of the total caseload), which is significantly lower than the increase reported in 2018 (944,958 returnees).



Anbar is the governorate where one of the most significant increases in returns occurred and as of December 2019, 91 per cent of all IDPs from Anbar have returned.



Significant returns were also recorded in Ninewa and Salah Al-Din.