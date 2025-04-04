Spring gatherings: Duhok celebrates Nowruz

2025-04-04 23:35:25 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, thousands of residentsgathered in Duhok to celebrate Nowruz, the Kurdish New Year, after the holidaywas postponed due to its overlap with Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

Families pitched tents in valleys and mountainareas, joining in traditional dancing, music, and meals. Large crowds werereported across the province as locals embraced the spring weather.

“We couldn’t celebrate Nowruz at the usual timebecause of Ramadan and Eid,” said Salim Saeed, a resident of Al-Amediya.“Today, we came to enjoy nature, dance, and eat our favorite Kurdish dishes,”he said

Some visitors voiced concern over the dryseason. “There’s been very little rainfall,” said Abdullah Ali, adding, “Wehaven’t seen the greenery we’re used to. We hope for more rain to revive thelandscape.”

Despite the conditions, the mood remainedfestive. “We danced to our favorite Kurdish songs in traditional clothes,” saidLaveen Jamal. “It’s been a joyful day.”