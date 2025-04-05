Iraq Increases Tree-Planting Target to 500,000

2025-04-05 05:06:09 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Ministry of Water Resources has announced that, as part of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani's initiative to plant five million trees across Iraq, the Ministry has so far planted 54,000 seedlings at 102 sites in Baghdad and the provinces (excluding the Kurdistan Region). Mohammed Awad Kazem, Head of the Afforestation and […]

