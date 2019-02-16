Trump promises announcement on ISIS within '24 hours'

2019/02/16 | 01:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
President
Donald Trump on Friday said the United States would be announcing the end of
the ISIS group’s once-sprawling "caliphate" within the next day."We
have a lot of great announcements having to do with Syria and our success with
the eradication of the caliphate and that will be announced over the next 24
hours," Trump told reporters at the White House.The
US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have been closing in on holdout jihadists
since September last year and a few hundred surviving ISIS members are now
boxed into an area of around one square kilometer (less than half a square mile.)ISIS
still has thousands of fighters and sleeper cells scattered across several countries,
but that speck of terrain is all that's left of the group's self-declared
"caliphate" that in 2014 spanned an area the size of Britain and
administered millions of people.Successive
offensives in Iraq and Syria have shattered the proto-state, which lost its key
cities one after the other and has since late 2017 been confined to its
traditional power base in the Euphrates valley.The
expected announcement comes after Trump shocked allies and senior figures in
his own administration by announcing in December the US was carrying out a full
troop withdrawal from Syria because ISIS had been "beaten."The
plan, which prompted the resignation of then defense secretary Jim Mattis,
could be sped up following the declaration of victory.Trump
also claimed he had "stopped the slaughter of perhaps three million
people" in Idlib, the northwestern region of Syria that is held by
anti-regime rebels and is also home to thousands of al-Qaeda aligned jihadists.The
area was being threatened last year by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad and Russian troops, but they did not go in because "I put out a
statement that you better not do it," Trump said."We
do a lot of good work. This administration does a tremendous job and we don't
get credit for it," he added.Idlib,
the last major part of Syria still outside the control of Assad's regime, has
been hit by sporadic government shelling for weeks despite a deal between
Russia and rebel backer Turkey to create a "demilitarized zone."Mattis' successor, Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick
Shanahan, pledged Friday that the US would "maintain our counterterrorism
capabilities in the region" and "continue to support our local
partners' ability to stand up to the remnants of ISIS" -- but he gave no
details about how this would be done.
