After 7 years: KDP reestablishes presence in Kirkuk

2025-04-05 13:16:19 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the KurdistanDemocratic Party (KDP) formally reestablished its political presence in Kirkuk,northern Iraq, reopening its headquarters after a seven-year absence from thedisputed province.

The new office, based in the Arafaneighborhood, will oversee KDP activities in both Kirkuk and Garmian.

The reopening ceremony drew senior KDPfigures and Regional leaders, including Political Bureau members Fazil Miraniand Kamal Kirkuki, Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Erbil Governor OmedKhoshnaw, and Kurdish Education Minister Alan Hama Saeed.

“Today, we officially announce the returnof the branch to Kirkuk,” stated Hiwa Ahmed Mustafa, head of the KDP’s Kirkukand Garmian office, conveying greetings from party leader Masoud Barzani “toall the communities of Kirkuk without exception.”

The Kirkuk office had remained closedsince October 16, 2017, when KDP offices across the province shut downfollowing the 2017 Kurdistan Region independence referendum.







