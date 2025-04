Al-Sudani affirms Continued School Construction Campaign Across All Provinces Following Completion of the 1,000-School Project

Al-Sudani affirms Continued School Construction Campaign Across All Provinces Following Completion of the 1,000-School Project

2025-04-05 14:05:22 - From: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Sudani affirms Continued School Construction Campaign Across All Provinces Following Completion of the 1,000-School Project