2025-04-05 20:00:03 - From: SANA

Idlib, SANA- A young man was martyred on Saturday by a landmine left by the deposed regime while he was plowing his land near the village of al-Faheel in Maarat al-Numan countryside, east of Idlib. The Syrian Civil Defense reported on telegram that the landmine explosion also completely destroyed the tractor. The Civil Defense indicated …