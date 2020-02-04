Abdul-Mahdi and McKenzie discuss the decision to withdraw foreign forces

2020/02/04 | 23:00 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi discussed with Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the US Army's Central Command, the decision to withdraw foreign forces from Iraq

A statement of the Prime Minister's Information Office received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said today, Tuesday, that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi received General Kenneth Mackenzie, the commander of the US Central Command.

Abdul-Mahdi stressed the importance of friendship between the two countries and cooperation in the field of combating terrorism and keenness to keep Iraq away from being an arena for conflict and aggression on any party.

He pointed to the decision of the House of Representatives to withdraw foreign forces, including their efforts to maintain security and stability and meet the renewed requirements and needs of Iraq and its people.