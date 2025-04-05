Netanyahu to meet Trump over Gaza, tariffs and Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading to the White House on Monday for a surprise visit to meet US President Donald Trump, according to Israeli and White House officials speaking anonymously to Reuters.

The meeting, which could mark the first in-person diplomatic push to resolve the tariff issue, follows a phone call between Netanyahu and Trump on Thursday, where the Israeli leader raised concerns over recently announced tariffs.

Although Netanyahu's office has yet to confirm the visit, it is expected to cover a range of issues. These include Turkey’s growing influence in Syria, Iran, and the ongoing war with in Gaza.

The visit, first reported by Axios, comes at a time of rising tensions and shifting geopolitical alliances in the region.

Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court over charges of war crimes in Gaza.